Brian Wilson picks his favourite album by The Rolling Stones









The Beach Boys founding member Brian Wilson deeply admires The Rolling Stones. While their careers have crossed paths numerous times since the days of the swinging sixties, one album in particular from Mick Jagger and his crew holds a sacred place in Wilson’s heart, but it’s not a record widely seen as their best work.

The album in question is Between The Buttons. The project arrived in 1967 as the group’s fifth LP and saw the band dip their toes into the murky waters of psychedelia. During the recording process, Wilson was invited to join the band while they crafted the track ‘My Obsession’, which remains his favourite song by The Rolling Stones.

“This one is my favourite,” Wilson once explained of ‘My Obsession’. He added: “They invited me down to their studio in Hollywood when they were mixing it. I remember sitting there and feeling that energy and that excitement.”

Later, Wilson singled out Between The Buttons as his favoured Rolling Stones album during an episode of On The Record. The musician explained: “Specifically, one of the things that blew me away the most was a song called ‘My Obsession’. I couldn’t believe that record, it had one of the most unbelievable grooves on a record that I’ve ever heard in my life.”

The Beach Boy also named Between The Buttons as one of his five favourite records during a separate conversation with Spin magazine. Wilson again reiterated his love for ‘My Obsession’ and said: “At least for today… I’m thinking about this album. The song ‘My Obsession’ is, well… I’m obsessed with it.”

Despite Wilson’s adoration for the album, Mick Jagger isn’t a fan. “Frank Zappa used to say he really liked it. It’s a good record, but it was unfortunately rather spoiled,” the frontman told Rolling Stone. “We recorded it in London on four-track machines. We bounced it back to do overdubs so many times, we lost the sound of a lot of it”.

During the same interview, Jagger also discussed ‘My Obsession’ and his mixed feelings toward the track. He said: “That’s a good one. They sounded so great, but then, later on, I was really disappointed with it.”

Jagger also compared Between The Buttons to Their Satanic Majesties Request, another record he regrets in their canon. Of the two albums, he said: “It’s a sound experience, really, rather than a song experience.” While Between The Buttons didn’t please mass audiences on the same scale as Beggars Banquet, receiving high praise from Frank Zappa and Brian Wilson proves the album isn’t “spoiled” as Jagger believes.

Listen below to Between The Buttons.