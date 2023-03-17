Bono issues apology to U2 guitarist The Edge









U2 frontman Bono has issued an apology to his bandmate The Edge, and called him “the most influential guitar player in 35 years”.

The Irish band are currently looking back on their career so far, and have reworked 40 tracks for their new LP, Songs Of Surrender. Additionally, later this year, the group will also celebrate their classic album, Achtung Baby, and begin a residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. However, they will be without drummer Larry Mullen Jr for the shows as he is still recovering from surgery.

“Edge is the most influential guitar player in 35 years,” Bono said in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “The only person who won’t say that is him. The band has staked out extraordinary musical landscape. The subject matter’s been interesting. We’ve got a singer that has an annoying gene, but we need a bit of bottle in our rock and roll singers. Right? Actually, I’ve got an apology. I wrote it. “I apologise for having the unreasonableness of youth as I enter my 60s. I apologise for being a singer who will get in your face whatever direction you’re looking.”

He added: “I apologise for not being shy or retiring and for loudly giving thanks for where I go to work. I apologise for stretching our band to its elastic limit. I apologise for wanting to make an unreasonable guitar record that rattles my cage and others. I apologise for repeating over and over, that rock and roll is not dead, it’s just older and grumpier, and occasionally makes fireworks out of its mood changes. But most of all, I apologise for apologising.”

Watch the extensive interview with Zane Lowe below.