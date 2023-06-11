Bob Dylan’s favourite songs to say goodbye:









Few artists command the singular respect that Bob Dylan does. Formed in the bowels of the Greenwich folk movement, Dylan soon broke out of the confines of New York City to become a global icon and the anointed “voice of a generation”. Unlike many of his contemporaries, the really impressive thing about Dylan is that his words are as pertinent and powerful in the 2020s as they were in the 1960s.

As well as being one of the most gifted lyricists the music world has ever known, something confirmed by his unimpeachable Nobel Prize for Literature, Dylan has always known what it takes to make a great song. Throughout his career, he has not only delivered some of his own brilliant tunes, but championed the work of others.

Over the years, Dylan has picked out classic songs by The Eagles, The Beatles and Leonard Cohen as some of the finest ever written, but perhaps his most obvious outlet for sharing the music he loves was his radio show the Theme Time Radio Hour, which ran for over 100 shows and three seasons of unusual and unstoppable music that Dylan held dearest.

As one might imagine, each episode came with a succinct theme. Whether it was classic rock, heave and hell or simply the art of drinking, Dylan always worked hard to showcase the shadowy corners of the music industry. For his 100th episode of the show, Dylan picked the immovable theme of saying goodbye, starting off the show by saying: “It’s one thing to make an entrance. It’s another thing entirely to get out alive. So for the next hour, we’ll be checking all the exits, finding our way outta here…and this show might run a little long this week, but that’s OK. What are they gonna do, fire me?”

Within the list of songs, expect to see a lot of heartbreakers and the odd jubilant goodbye. There are songs from folk rock legends Buffalo Springfield, Bob Dylan’s hero Woody Guthrie, guitar heroes Mark Knopfler and Elmore James, to compound a powerful list of tracks.

As well as those names, Dylan also picked out the Peppermint Harris song to give some extra shine to, saying of his track ‘Bye bye Fare Thee Well’: “Great loose sounding record. Really sounds like he’s in it. You know what drives me crazy? I see all these pictures of rock bands in the studio, and they’re very careful to make sure you can see the bottle of whiskey they have with them. They want you to know they’re on the edge. You listen to their records, they don’t sound like that. What’s up with that? This guy, Peppermint Harris, probably just had a couple nips before he went into the studio, and he sounds loose as a goose.”

Below we have the full list of songs and a playlist to help you bid adieu.

Bob Dylan’s favourite songs to say goodbye:

‘Goodbye (Baby)’ – Elmore James

‘Goodbye Sweet Liza Jane’ – Charlie Poole

‘Go Now’ – Bessie Banks

‘The Leaving of Liverpool’ – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem:

‘Adios Senorita’ – The Ovations

‘The You Can Tell Me Goodbye’ – Slim Smith

‘Vaya con Dios’ – Les Paul & Mary Ford

‘If This Is Goodbye’ – Emmylou Harris and Mark Knopfler

‘Goodbye Baby’ – Little Caesar

‘So Long, Good Luck and Goodbye’ – Weldon Rogers & The Teen Kings

‘Let’s Say Goodnight’ – Los Lobos

‘Troubles Goodbye’ – Jimmy Liggins and His Drops of Joy

‘Go and Say Goodbye’ – Buffalo Springfield

‘Sploghm’ – Slim Gaillard

‘See You Later Alligator’ – Bobby Charles

‘Much Later’ – Jackie Brenston

‘So Long, I’m Gone’ – Warren Smith

‘Bye Bye Fare Thee Well’ – Peppermint Harris

‘Jamaica Farewell’ – Jamaican Duke and The Mento Swingers

‘I’m Checkin’ Out, Goo’m Bye’ – Ivie Anderson and Duke Ellington

‘Goodnight Irene’ – Lead Belly

‘So Long’ – Lee Dorsey

‘So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh (Dusty Old Dust)’ – Woody Guthrie