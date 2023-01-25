The two Black Sabbath songs that were nearly ruined by their titles









Entering the 1970s, Black Sabbath beckoned a new era for rock music. The 1960s had been an era of sociopolitical transition as rock music spread its wings in the western world. The next decade would take bold new steps, with dynamic genre propagation working listeners into tighter niches and cliques. Ozzy Osbourne’s four-piece took the heavy rock sound of The Who, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles’ proto-metal anthem, ‘Helter Skelter’, and malleated it into a beast of their own: heavy metal.

Setting out with their eponymous debut album in 1970, Sabbath set the bar high for themselves and their heavy metal competition, which at the time, consisted of Deep Purple and, at a push, Led Zeppelin, who were more associated with the prog-rock scene. Had Osbourne and his bandmates called it quits after this seminal beauty, they would still be a household name with classics like ‘N.I.B.’ and ‘The Wizard’ on the roster.

Just seven months later, Sabbath released their second album, Paranoid, which consolidated the band’s position as the figurehead of metal. The album remains the most popular of the Sabbath LPs and is widely seen as their finest studio release; however, two of its most popular tracks were almost spoiled by their original titles.

Firstly, ‘Iron Man’, the album’s second and final single after the title track, was very nearly ‘Iron Bloke’. Guitarist Tony Iommi had just written one of rock’s most instantly recognisable landmark riffs when frontman Osbourne described it as “a big iron bloke walking about”. Inspired by this derivation, they began planning the lyrics with an iron bloke” as the protagonist. Fortunately, they saw sense in rewording the title; just imagine those harrowing first seconds if Osbourne had sung, “I am Iron Bloke”.

Elsewhere on the album, the immensely popular non-single track’ War Pigs’ was initially titled ‘Walpurgis’. “Walpurgis is sort of like Christmas for Satanists, and to me, war was the big Satan,” bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler told Classic Rock in 2004.

“It wasn’t about politics or government or anything. It was [about] evil. So I was saying ‘generals gathered in the masses/just like witches at black masses’ to make an analogy. But when we brought it to the record company, they thought ‘Walpurgis’ sounded too satanic. And that’s when we turned it into ‘War Pigs.’ But we didn’t change the lyrics because they were already finished.”

