The artist that made Ringo Starr want to be a rock star









When Ringo Starr was growing up in post-war Liverpool, music wasn’t particularly accessible, and the drummer had to survive off whatever crumbs he could get his hands on.

There weren’t many radio stations accessible or music television channels to rely on to discover artists. During his early years, before he could buy records with his own money, Starr used to go to his local cinema in Merseyside to hear music. He didn’t have the luxury of being picky and had to devour every piece of music he heard.

We all have one artist who helped us fall in love with music, and Starr is no different. For him, it is Gene Autry, who was known as ‘The Singing Cowboy’, and during his career, he not only released music but also showcased his talent in films and television.

While his novelty brand of music bears little resemblance to the stellar catalogue Starr helped construct with The Beatles, Autry was a crucial figure in his life who helped open his eyes to the possibilities of sound.

Speaking to NME, Starr said ‘South Of The Border’ was the first track he fell in love with as a child. It was the soundtrack from a 1939 film of the same name, which he has fond memories of watching on tape at his local cinema as a youngster.

He commented: “They used to play it on Saturday morning at the pictures in Liverpool, which was a big deal for kids in those days. I remember it like yesterday, him singing that, and it just feeling good. It moved me.”

The interview above isn’t the only time Starr has talked in such positive terms about Autry, and he even owns a portrait of the late singer. In the book Hamburg Days, the Beatle said the following about his first musical hero: “I remember getting shivers up my back when he sang, ‘South of the Border'”.

In addition, he’s also quoted as once saying: “Gene Autry was the most. It may sound like a joke – Go and have a look in my bedroom, It’s covered with Gene Autry posters. He was my first musical influence.”

Everybody needs that first gateway into music. It doesn’t matter if the artist isn’t a critically acclaimed darling with an abundance of talent; all that’s important is the feeling it invokes inside you. While Autry sounds lame in 2022, for Starr as a child, ‘The Singing Cowboy’ was his everything.