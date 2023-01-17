Andy Rourke’s five best basslines for The Smiths









While The Smiths’ sound was dominated in the press by Morrissey’s lyrical choices and Johnny Marr’s inimitable guitar work, the fact remains that they would not have been the tight unit that we know them as without the excellent rhythm section of Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce.

As for Rourke in particular, he is noted for his melodic approach to playing the bass guitar, arguably providing the British counterpoint to R.E.M.’s Mike Mills over the Atlantic Ocean. Rourke met Marr at 11, and the pair enjoyed jam sessions while still at school.

From there, Rourke played in the short-lived funk band Freak Party with Marr before completing The Smiths lineup with Morrisey and Joyce in 1982. Rourke had been known to suffer from an addiction to heroin and was briefly kicked out of the band in 1986 before re-joining just two weeks before the release of their second studio album, The Queen Is Dead.

Here, we’re going to take a closer look at five of the best basslines the bass icon has ever written and recorded for The Smiths. Without further ado, let’s get melodic.

Andy Rourke’s five best basslines:

‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’

One of The Smiths’ best songs for sure is ‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’, which Morrisey had written in light of reading Shelagh Delaney’s play A Taste of Honey. “At least 50 per cent of my reason for writing can be blamed on Shelagh Delaney, who wrote A Taste Of Honey,” he said in 1986. “And ‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’ is a Taste Of Honey song – putting the entire play to words.”

Rourke provides a beautifully walking bassline on the track, which never lets up from giving the typically-Smith dour outlooking song a basis to form itself. The chorus sees a delightful riff on the higher register that shows that the song features one of Rourke’s best moments.

‘You’ve Got Everything Now’

‘You’ve Got Everything Now’ is one of the best songs on The Smiths’ debut album, released in 1984. The track sees Morrissey call out a fictional figure who appears to be faking being happy as he feels that merely living an indolent life is not enough to make one satisfied with their existence.

The track indeed features the most hammering of all the basslines on this list. Rourke’s part sits comfortably between Mike Joyce’s trebly drumkit and Johnny Marr’s ever-glittering guitarwork. The finest bass lick of the song comes when Morrissey laments that he made “a mess of [his] life”. Glorious.

‘Barbarism Begins At Home’

‘Barbarism Begins at Home’ features on The Smiths’ second album, Meat Is Murder, released in 1985. Discussing the overall mood of the track, Johnny Marr once said: “That track harks back to what I was doing with Andy before The Smiths. I guess it came out of this love of retro kind of James Brown records and things like Rip Rig & Panic and The Pop Group. That period of anaemic, underfed white funk.”

As for his own influences, Rourke told Bass Guitar magazine: “‘Barbarism Begins At Home’ is slap bass with a pick. I don’t think Morrissey thought it was cool to do slap bass, but I bought Level 42’s records and went to see them. I thought they were great. I was really into that style of playing.”

‘Cemetery Gates’

‘Cemetery Gates’ was nearly not used by The Smiths as Marr had not initially been keen on his own creation. However, Morrisey loved the track and was adamant about recording it for The Queen Is Dead. Thankfully, it was recorded, and Rourke gave us one of his best-ever basslines.

The Smiths’ biographer Tony Fletcher argued that Rourke “delivered some of his best performances” when the band recorded the The Queen Is Dead sessions. He said that “neither the title track nor ‘Cemetery Gates’ would have sounded anything so effective without his contribution,” and it would be hard to argue otherwise.

‘The Queen Is Dead’

Rourke noted that ‘The Queen is Dead’ set the tone for the rest of the titular album. “Sometimes you can go into the studio, and you can play for a whole day, and nothing will happen,” he said. “That day, magic happened, and we came up with this amazing song that became the theme of the whole album.”

As for the excellent bassline, Rourke said in 2016: “Johnny made me feel good about it. He said it was one of the best basslines he’d ever heard, so my head was kind of swelling through the roof.” There are licks and pull-offs aplenty, making the bassline one of Rourke’s best-ever efforts.