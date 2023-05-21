Alice Glass previews cover of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ for new ‘Barbie’ movie









Alice Glass has released a preview of her forthcoming cover of Aqua’s pop classic ‘Barbie Girl’ for the new Barbie movie.

The Canadian songwriter, known for formerly fronting the electronic band Crystal Castles, is seemingly one of many musicians revamping sugary pop classic for the Greta Gerwig movie. The track also signals Glass’ continued solo work following her debut solo album, Prey//IV, in 2022.

Starring Margot Robbie as the title character, the movie features a baffling supporting cast that includes the likes of Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Behind the camera, the Little Women director Greta Gerwig helms the project alongside her partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, who delivered White Noise in 2022.

The film is due for release in July. Take a look at the brand-new trailer for Barbie below and check out our predictions for the film here.

See more 💞🐇 coming soon 🤫 pic.twitter.com/uXB5OAFCTM — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) May 18, 2023