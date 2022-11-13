The album Ozzy Osbourne regrets: "There was no imagination"









In the 1980s, Ozzy Osbourne went through a tumultuous period in his personal life and bled into his recording career. Following the end of his time with Black Sabbath, Osbourne successfully launched himself as a solo artist but was burning the candle at both ends, which ultimately led to him winding up at a rehabilitation facility.

Following his spell at the Betty Ford clinic, Osbourne began making his grand return with The Ultimate Sin. However, there was friction from the outset when guitarist Jake E Cole made him sign a contractual agreement which gave him writing credit and publishing rights. Cole was furious he wasn’t fairly credited for his work on Osbourne’s previous album and wanted the former Black Sabbath frontman to right the wrong.

Furthermore, even though Osbourne’s bassist Bob Daisley largely wrote the lyrics for the album, he left the band prior to the recording after a falling-out with Osbourne. Despite his contributions to the LP, Daisley wasn’t even credited on the initial pressing of The Ultimate Sin before it was later amended.

In an interview with Guitar World (Via Blabbermouth), Jake E Lee, who worked on the album, revealed: “While Ozzy was in the Betty Ford clinic, I got a drum machine, one of those mini-studios, a bass from Charvel — a really shitty one — and I more or less wrote entire songs. I didn’t write melodies or lyrics because Ozzy is bound to do a lot of changing if I was to do that; I just write the music.”

He continued: “I write the riff, and I’ll come up with a chorus, verse, bridge and solo section, and I’ll write the drum and bass parts I had in mind. I put about 12 songs like that down on tape, and when he got out of the Betty Ford clinic, it was, ‘Here ya go. Here’s what I’ve got so far.’ And I’d say half of it ended up on the album.”

Osbourne’s main gripe with the album is with producer Ron Nevison, who he was unhappy working alongside. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Ozzy revealed the record is his least favourite solo album from his canon and explained what he’d like to change about it.

He explained: “Producer Ron Nevison didn’t do a great production job. The songs weren’t bad; they were just put down weird. Everything felt and sounded the f*cking same. There was no imagination. If there were ever an album I’d like to remix and do better, it would be The Ultimate Sin“.

Ozzy’s opinion about The Ultimate Sin is widely shared and was somewhat panned by critics. However, commercially, the album was a success, and at the time of release, it was the highest-selling LP of his career to date. It also marked his final collaboration with Lee, who was fired from his role the following year.

