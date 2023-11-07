Morgan Freeman discusses the best “conceived and executed” movie in history

The entire cinematic landscape seems to have changed based on the roles Morgan Freeman has taken on. While many people have made light of his iconic voice over the years, Freeman’s iconic roles as Detective Somerset in Seven and the lovable inmate Red in The Shawshank Redemption have endeared him to millions of viewers for decades. Although Freeman has had a particular style that he caters to for some movies, he believes that one film does everything it set out to do with flying colours.

When looking at his filmography, Freeman’s style tends to fluctuate between feel-good movies and gritty dramas. As much as The Shawshank Redemption may have been a beautiful story of determination and long-lasting friendship between two inmates, Freeman also knows to take on roles that will send shivers down someone’s spine.

While he may not play the role of the killer in Seven, Freeman’s reactions to the heinous crimes committed in the film are nothing short of haunting, creating alarming situations that leave audiences stunned in the theatre throughout its runtime. As opposed to the subdued reactions that can come out of great acting, though, Freeman does love the idea of going over the top for a performance.

When discussing his favourite movies, one of Freeman’s most loved was the turn-of-the-century musical Moulin Rouge. Taking bits and pieces from the bohemian aesthetic, most of the movie revolves around the whirlwind romance between a playwright and the actor he is writing a part for. While the movie may have tragic undercurrents, the massive display of craftsmanship comes in the way the direction is done, creating a series of musical numbers that treat the story on the same level as operatic works of the time.

Discussing how the film was constructed, Freeman was knocked out by what they had done with the picture, telling Rotten Tomatoes, “It is probably one of the best overall conceived and executed films. It’s got the best of everything. Cinematography, acting, singing, dancing. It’s just all there, really a feast for the eyes and the ears.”

One of the greatest strengths of the film comes in the way it’s executed. Take the singing scenes, for example, which involve taking music from the modern age and recontextualising it through the lens of the times. Although both lovers are singing different declarations of love back at each other, the sound of them interpolating songs like The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ is an inspired approach and a loving ode to how far music has come since those days.

While Freeman has been able to make his craft through more muted roles, the amount of artistic ground that he has covered does go operatic in a different kind of way, bringing dignity to roles like Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan’s take on The Dark Knight. Freeman may have a slightly subtle route whenever he steps in front of the camera, but perhaps he can find a role later in life to flex any of his chops as an over-the-top actor.