David Gilmour names the album that “trapped” Pink Floyd









When discussing Pink Floyd, the band are usually lauded as one of the most important rock music has ever seen, and rightly so. From being at the forefront of the burgeoning psychedelic movement in the late 1960s to the sonic refinement of concept albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, the group did more than enough to cement their standing amongst the greats.

Yet, Pink Floyd’s story is not a straightforward one. Whilst their highlights are some of the most vital for the development of rock music, the band are also no strangers to a misfire. After original frontman and creative figurehead Syd Barrett left the group in 1968, the quartet embarked on a protracted period of experimentation.

Whilst this period would provide some moments of artistic brilliance, as it was a chapter of creative metamorphosis, wherein the band figured out their way forward, naturally, it also produced material that didn’t hit listeners in the way they desired. According to David Gilmour, a man who has always been realistic about the history of Pink Floyd, it was the song ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’ – the title track of the group’s contentious second album – that first gave them their “direction forward”. Even then, it took them years before they produced work of timeless quality consistently.

David Gilmour has always been the most realistic Pink Floyd member about the group’s trajectory and has provided several compelling takes in his time. This includes describing 1970’s Atom Heart Mother as the group’s “lowest point artistically” and nothing more than “shit”. This is a perfect representation of the unabashed honesty with which he greets his and the band’s work, an attitude which has continued to be fascinating for fans.

Famously, after Pink Floyd’s creative director Roger Waters left the band acrimoniously after 1983’s The Final Cut, it was Gilmour who became their leader. The first album they recorded without Waters was 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, and unlike their previous efforts, it was not a concept album and received mixed reviews. Whilst some praised the production and instrumentation, others criticised Gilmour’s songwriting. Unsurprisingly, Waters, who had sued his old group in 1986, was also highly critical of it.

It transpired that David Gilmour also has his reservations about A Momentary Lapse of Reason. When speaking to Mojo, Gilmour explained that whilst he thinks the album has some positive aspects, he said the group were “trapped” by the spirit of the 1980s and the proliferation of new technology.

He said: “There are some lovely moments on it – ‘Sorrow’, ‘On The Turning Away’, ‘Learning To Fly’. But, like most people, we got trapped in this ’80s thing. We were a bit too thrilled with all the technology that was being thrown at us, and Rick and Nick were both pretty ineffective.”

Gilmour continued: “The thing is, within a month of us starting the Lapse tour, Nick and Rick were back, but, of course, I’d got these other quys on board as well [extra percussionist Gary Wallis and second keyboard player Jon Carin]. Yes, Jon is brilliant, but Jon is not Rick.”

Listen to A Momentary Lapse of Reason below.