Exploring the real-life cannibal who helped shape modern horror cinema









The silver screen has seen its fair share of horror tales, from the eerie silhouettes of Nosferatu to the haunting echoes of Psycho. But one man, lurking behind the shadows of classic horror, often slips the minds of moviegoers. William Seabrook: a name that may not ring a bell for many, but his tales (more specifically, his brushes with cannibalism) – have undoubtedly etched an indelible mark on modern horror cinema.

Delving into the early 20th century, the world of literature saw Seabrook, an American journalist and occultist, document his adventures across West Africa. With a flair for the dramatic and a penchant for the macabre, he dished up Jungle Ways in 1937. The book, whilst rich with tribal lore and traditions, also held a dark revelation. Seabrook admitted to consuming human flesh to sate a years-long morbid curiosity.

Now, the horror genre had always been a veritable buffet of vampires, ghouls, and supernatural entities. But here was a man, far removed from fictional monsters, professing to have tasted human flesh. The narrative shook the literary world and, inevitably, spilt into the realms of film. Moreover, his book The Magic Island and its Bela Lugosi-starring film adaptation, White Zombie, introduced the word “zombie” to the general public. Seabrook became fodder for screenwriters and directors looking to push the envelope. And push it, they did.

By the mid-century, the ripples of Seabrook’s impact were evident. Films began delving into taboo themes with renewed vigour, challenging audiences and, in many instances, forcing them to confront their darkest fears. The raw, unsettling nature of his experiences, stripped of any supernatural elements, became a template for realistic horror, giving rise to cult classics decades later like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes. Whilst Seabrook wasn’t directly credited, the direct influence was evident.

With his dark dalliances, Seabrook managed to blur the lines between fiction and reality. Just as Hitchcock had done with his mastery of suspense, Seabrook’s influence threaded an unnerving realism into horror cinema. Though his name might not adorn film posters or be the toast of award ceremonies, his impact is undeniable.

Yet, his legacy is marred by atrocity. Whilst eating a human thigh at a socialite party was certainly frowned upon, his collaborations with the notorious occultist and sex-magick practitioner Alistair Crowley were even less favourable. And then, of course, there was his outright sick and evil habit of chaining up women in his basement for days at a time.

Still, as the horror genre continues to evolve, incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovative storytelling techniques, the Seabrook footprint remains. Much like the greats of the horror genre, people like Roger Corman, Tod Browning and Ed Wood, he carved out a niche. But in Seabrook’s case, it was one that forces us to question our very humanity, to gaze into the abyss and ponder the thin line separating man from monster — quite the legacy for someone once relegated to the footnotes of horror history.