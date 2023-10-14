Why Javier Bardem rejected key ‘James Bond’ role









Spanish acting legend Javier Bardem came through the ranks in a number of films using his native language, including the likes of Jamon Jamon, Boca a Boca and Los Lunes al Sol. Eventually, though, Hollywood came calling, and he gave perhaps his best-ever performance in the Coen brothers’ 2007 film No Country for Old Men.

Bardem won the Academy Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for his effort as Anton Chigurh in the adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel, and the performance led to a new step into the genuine stardom of American cinema and several notable roles in a variety of genres.

The actor’s fearsome nature in the Coen brothers’ film eventually had Sam Mendes offer to Bardem the part of the villain in the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall, it was an opportunity he couldn’t afford to miss and took it with open arms. Interestingly, though, Bardem had already been offered a James Bond villain part before he played the dastardly Raoul Silva.

Years prior to Skyfall, Bardem was given the chance to take eon another Bond adversary, but admitted that it wasn’t the right time for him. Per India Today, the actor once said, “Years ago, I was. I don’t remember what movie it was for. But yeah, it just was not that time. I didn’t feel that it was the time for me to do something like that.”

He added, “And also, I was doing something else, so I passed.” Of course, eventually, Bardem did indeed portray a Bond villain in the end, and things had changed by the time the Skyfall job came around, with him noting, “This time, when I read it, I felt that it was very powerful material, and I wanted to join (a Bond movie).”

Where most Bond villains are hellbent on world domination, Bardem’s Raoul Silva was different because he wanted to seek revenge on Bond in particular rather than destroy modern civilisation. That kind of character was likely to have been of more interest to the actor, known for his careful character studies.

In an interview with USA Today, Bardem admitted, “As long as there’s a human being behind the character, with some kind of conflict, as we all have, then it’s interesting to play anyone, whether it’s a villain, good guy, bald, long hair, tall or short.”

He added, “Here there is a broken person. What I like the most is there is a clear motive to kill. We understand he is very human, and this is powerful. I was attracted to the villain because I thought he was a nice guy. I could see it in his eyes.”