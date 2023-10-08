Allan Holdsworth: the guitarist John Frusciante called the greatest









Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has more than earned his place at the table amongst the guitar-playing greats. Naturally gifted, dynamic and possessing a distinctive style, the American has covered many stylistic bases in his time, both within the funk-rock quartet and as a solo artist, in a clear reflection of how far his talent extends.

Reflecting Frusciante’s extensive musical taste, the guitarist has cited a more comprehensive range of influences than most. For instance, the likes of Robert Fripp, Tony Iommi and John McGeoch have all had a monumental impact on his unique artistry, with all three representing widely different rock environments.

Although Frusciante has never been afraid to discuss his influences, one of the most enlightening conversations came in 2021 when he spoke to Dublab in Los Angeles. As part of the interview, he listed 12 songs he can’t live without and shed light on those who have inspired him most. From the work of blues icon Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson to the frenzied alternative rock of Texan misfits Butthole Surfers, it makes for compelling reading. The list offers insight into the inner workings of John Frusciante, the man and the musician.

Allan Holdsworth’s ‘Three Sheets to the Wind’ was one of his choices. Notably, the late British guitarist is one of the most consequential players of his era, a jazz fusion and prog-rock master who was such a force that the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Frank Zappa, Alex Lifeson and John Petrucci all cite him as an influence.

Notably, ‘Three Sheets to the Wind’ is the opening track of the 1983 mini album Road Games, a body of work featuring Cream’s Jack Bruce and Frank Zappa drummer Chad Wackerman. Known for his freeform jazz and alternative scales, Holdsworth is particularly impressive on the song Frusciante picked.

The kind of technical mastery Holdsworth exhibits clearly had a tremendous impact on Frusciante, as you can hear its essence coursing throughout his discography. However, it is most apparent when Red Hot Chili Peppers pounce into extended jams live, and their guitarist lets rip. In fact, Holdsworth is so important to Frusciante that he thinks there’s no one better than him.

“I don’t think somebody has to be technically advanced to be soulful at all, but,” Frusciante said, “I really don’t think there’s anyone better than Allan Holdsworth… I’m sure I’ll always learn from him, and never in a million years will I be able to do what he did.”

Listen to ‘Three Sheets to the Wind’ below.