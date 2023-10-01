Ewan McGregor on the “big regret” of his career









No two figures in British cinema were more iconic in the 1990s than Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor. Together, they embarked on a creative partnership with immense promise, resulting in projects such as Shallow Grave, Trainspotting, and A Life Less Ordinary. However, as their careers ascended to greater heights, the industry’s complexities interfered with their connection, ultimately leading to an unforeseen schism that McGregor would come to sincerely “regret”.

The reason? McGregor’s replacement in the 2000 film The Beach. During a candid interview on The Graham Norton Show, Boyle opened up about this turbulent chapter, acknowledging his own missteps in handling the situation. He described how he had heavily implied to the actor that he would be cast, only then to give the role Leonardo DiCaprio instead – who himself had turned down a major role to accept the movie. “I handled it very badly, and I’ve apologised to Ewan,” Boyle admitted.

McGregor, seated beside Boyle, shared in the profound regret over their prolonged estrangement, which saw them separated for nine years. His absence from Boyle’s fourth directorial outing, The Beach, was not merely about a film project but rather a fracture in their cherished friendship. He emphasised that the estrangement was not just about the movies and that, despite being a “big regret” in his career: “It wasn’t really about the film; it was about our friendship,” he said.

In 2013, Boyle provided a more candid assessment of the casting decision, citing his own burgeoning fame and ego as motivating factors, saying: “You think you’re moving up. It’s the illusion that you think you’re moving up; therefore, you’re going to need a bigger star to sell the movie. You learn to stick with your roots.”

In hindsight, McGregor, too, expressed profound remorse for the films they did not create together, underscoring the pivotal role Boyle played in shaping his entire acting career. He elaborated on his evolution as an actor, stating, “Now I get nervous about every role. I put so much importance on being their actor. It defined me as an actor.”

“I felt like it was a badge on my sleeve,” the Scotsman continued. “I am Danny Boyle’s actor. It felt like it was the most important thing of my career… 18 years since that point, I just regret all the films we didn’t make together, me and Danny.” However, it was McGregor who first reached out in 2009, when Boyle was having the best year of his career thanks to the juggernaut that was Slumdog Millionaire.

“Someone asked him to present an award to me,” Boyle revealed, “And he did it and made this amazing speech. And I was in tears backstage.” As part of that speech, McGregor reaffirmed his love for the director: “He pushes you to find more depth and truth. I felt safe in his hands.”

Then, not wanting to waste the opportunity, he confessed: “I love you and miss you.”