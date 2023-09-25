Conor Oberst explains the vital importance of supporting local music









Between Covid-19, Brexit, and the cost of living crisis, local music scenes are struggling more than ever. The price of touring is ever-increasing, DIY venues are struggling to survive, and gigs are being cancelled last minute as poor advance ticket sales fail to cover costs. The local scenes that breed community and enable artists to thrive are becoming increasingly inaccessible.

Though it’s yet to be rectified, it’s certainly not an issue that has gone unnoticed. Even some of the biggest stars in the world, many of them born out of those independent, local scenes, are beginning to speak out about the importance of supporting local music. Bright Eyes founder and soloist Conor Oberst is one of many artists who has encouraged audiences to support their local scenes.

In a video for Amoeba, Oberst picked out some records from the store before stressing the importance of financially supporting local music. Before musicians, promoters, and venues had even been hit with the hardships of the pandemic and economic crisis, Oberst implored people to support record stores and buy physical music in particular.

The indie folk singer-songwriter suggested that this financial support will ensure that more music is made. “I’m super rich; don’t buy any of my records”, he joked before stating: “But honestly, if you like a band and you can… support them in some way. It’s a good thing to do because, if you don’t do that, it’s not like they’ll stop making music because people usually make music because it’s in their soul, and they want to do it, and they have to do it, but you might not ever hear it.”

It’s a statement that seems, now, more pertinent than ever. As ten per cent of the UK’s indie music venues are expected to close by the end of the year, reported by Music Venue Trust in NME, it has never been more critical to support your local scene. As Oberst suggests, artists may continue to make music, but without the financial backing to support the production of physical media, the upkeep of indie venues, and the jobs of promoters, we never get to hear it.

“Everybody’s gotta have money so, support your local music and buy a record once in a while. That’s all I gotta say,” Oberst concludes in the video. While it may seem like a small token of support, it can make all the difference in the age of streaming.

In a previous interview with Music Venue Trust co-founder and CEO Mark Davyd, he explained how small efforts can keep independent, local scenes going. He implores music fans to turn their words into action, stating, “Don’t just sit there at home messaging people about how much you love live music; walk out of your door to your nearest venue and go and see something you weren’t going to go and see.”

Making the effort to attend just one show a month, according to Davyd, could change the entire local landscape. “If everyone reading this did that just once a month extra, the whole economics for artists and venues would change”, he explained, “And really importantly, if you do that twelve times in a year, I guarantee you that you will see a band you absolutely love and will want to be a part of their story for many years to come.”

If local musicians and venues aren’t nurtured, there will be no festival headliners or arena tours in the years to come. Though action from larger organisations and bigger venues is likely to make the most significant difference to the cause, audiences can help in their own ways. Whether it’s purchasing a piece of physical music, attending a local show or buying merch on Bandcamp Friday, seemingly small efforts are instrumental in keeping local music alive. It could also introduce you to your next favourite band or produce the next Conor Oberst.