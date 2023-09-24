Rachel Sennott reveals her three favourite movies of all time









Year upon year, the tides of change slowly alter the forthcoming generation of acting talents, steadily easing out the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Winona Ryder to make room for such stars as Austin Butler, Sydney Sweeney and Rachel Sennott. The latter has emerged as something of an icon of indie cinema, thriving in Emma Seligman’s 2020 drama Shiva Baby, where she would make her initial industry mark.

Vocal on social media, Sennott has since magnetised quite the fanbase thanks to her flamboyant personality that very much fits in with the eccentric nature of contemporary popular culture. Following Shiva Baby, her industry stature has only grown in strength, too, starring in the TV series Call Your Mother before taking a starring role in the genuinely underrated horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Helmed by director Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a horror comedy that satirises the paranoia and fear that thrives on social media. Wishing to reflect the stylish, burgeoning talents of Generation Z, Sennott was cast alongside the Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg, Myha’la Herrold of HBO’s Industry and prominent all-around celebrity Pete Davidson in a film that brilliantly represents the very best acting talents of the modern industry.

One year later, after having contributed to the online buzz of HBO’s The Idol, Sennott shines in Bottoms, a similar all-star comedy that features more of cinema’s finest comedic talents.

During an interview on the red carpet at South by Southwest during a screening of Bottoms, Sennott was caught by the Letterboxd team where she was asked for her favourite movies of all time.

Admitting that all of her films are “very, like, camp girls doing things. My Letterboxd bio is ‘girls doing things and walking around’”, Sennott’s picks certainly follow a trend.

Her first choice is the horror comedy Jennifer’s Body, starring Megan Fox. Despite only earning $31.6million at the box office in 2009, the film, which tells the story of a high-school cheerleader who has hidden demonic powers, has earned cult status in modern times, with many seeing it as a largely underrated comedy flick.

Elsewhere, Sennott’s second pick goes to another comedy, the 2004 Brian Dannelly movie Saved. Starring the likes of Jena Malone, Patrick Fugit, Mindy Moore and Macaulay Culkin, the film tells the story of a girl at a Christian high school who is forced to contend with the demonising educational authorities. Another cult favourite, Saved! has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

Her final pick is the most critically acclaimed of the bunch, bookending her list with the Gus Van Sant film To Die For, starring Nicole Kidman, who walked away with a Golden Globe thanks to her magnificent performance. The satire of the world of TV news tells the story of a naïve aspirational industry personality who is willing to go to great, dark lengths to get what she wants.

Take a look at Sennott’s full list below.

Rachel Sennott’s favourite movies:

Jennifer’s Body (Karyn Kusama, 2009)

Saved! (Brian Dannelly, 2004)

To Die For (Gus Van Sant, 1995)

See more #FourFavorites with the @bottomsmovie gang: Ayo Edebiri, Emma Seligman, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Summer Joy Campbell, Virginia Tucker, Zamani Wilder, and Rachel Sennott 🥊 #BottomsMovie pic.twitter.com/L6ZMthbrRK — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) September 22, 2023