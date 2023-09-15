Motörhead announce unreleased live album and reissue of ‘Another Perfect Day’









Motörhead has announced a deluxe re-release of their album Another Perfect Day along with an additional unreleased album. Another Perfect Day was a polarising record upon its initial release in 1983, due to its departure from their earlier aggressive sound along with the replacement of Fast Eddie Clarke with ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson in 1982.

The expanded 40th anniversary reissue of Another Perfect Day will including rarities, demos, and a period-specific concert recording. ‘Climber’, the original demo for ‘Shine’, can be heard now ahead of the album’s November 3rd release date.

The 40th anniversary collection will be available in both 2-CD and triple LP vinyl formats, including a hardback book complete with the story of the album, perviously unseen photos, and ephemera.

The addition of Robertson adorned the album with more “musical” approach, as Lemmy Kilmister put it. In contrast to how they worked with Clarke, which gave their music a fast-paced, noisy tenure, the group instead arrived in the studio crafted some of their most structured and melodic material.

Although the new lineup would be shortlived, Another Perfect Day remains an enduring fan favourite, with many anticipating the reissue along with its inclusion of Live at Hull City Hall, 22nd June 1983.

The album followed the success of their seminal album Ace of Spaces along with its follow-up Iron Fist, with the title track on the former becoming their most iconic track and a staple of rock metal music. Its persistence became a nuisance for Kilmister, however, who once said: “I’m sick to death of ‘Ace Of Spades’ now.“

Adding: “We didn’t become fossilised after that record, you know. We’ve had quite a few good releases since then. But the fans want to hear it, so we still play it every night. For myself, I’ve had enough of that song”.