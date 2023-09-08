Under the Spotlight: Revisiting David Arquette’s goofy hero in ‘Eight Legged Freaks’









Remember the glorious early 2000s? A time when low-rise jeans were the rage, social media was restricted to old-fashioned emails, and Tobey Maguire was our Spider-Man. Speaking of arachnids, let us journey back to the eccentric cinematic treasure that truly captured the zeitgeist of the early 21st century: Ellory Elkayem’s 2002 magnum opus, Eight Legged Freaks. This film, which can only be described as the delightful mutant offspring of B-movie tropes and Hollywood blockbuster theatrics, was fantastic for many reasons – but at its heart was the ever-charming David Arquette.

Hailing from the Arquette acting clan, he’s always brought an unconventional flair to Hollywood. Perhaps best recognised for his stint as the somewhat clueless Deputy Dewey in the 1990s horror-comedy Scream series, he’s also dabbled in a mix of roles, from the romantic interest in Never Been Kissed to indie movies like Dream with the Fishes. Arquette’s ability to flit between comedy and drama showcases his versatility – even if he often leans into the quirkier side of things.

From movies to a surprising detour into wrestling and even a spin on reality TV’s dance floor, his varied career keeps us guessing and, often, chuckling along. However, he can undeniably lean wholly into whatever role he’s presented with – and he never did it better than in Eight Legged Freaks. To those unfamiliar with the film, it’s your classic tale of chemically mutated spiders wreaking havoc on a small desert town, well-stocked with distinctly turn-of-the-millennium characters.

It’s rare we get this sort of comedy horror anymore. Or, for that matter, any blockbuster infused with sincere humour. Marvel created its own brand of quipping heroes that got stale unbelievably quickly, while the best recent example we got was the genuinely comical Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

However, even with that film, the protagonist was still the incredibly cool, sophisticated and handsome Chris Pine. But the early 2000s was the reign of the goofs. Multi-million dollar movies were made to be led by men who were just handsome enough to fit the bill but, in all other areas, were gawky, gangly and geeky. So, in the middle of an eight-legged apocalypse, who better to face these oversized arachnids than Arquette’s Chris McCormick?

Why David Arquette was the perfect 2000s hero

It’s no easy task leading a film where the antagonists are giant spiders. However, with a distinct blend of boyish charm and earnest heroism, Arquette rose (or attempted very hard to rise) to the challenge. One of the best things about Eight Legged Freaks is that the directors knew exactly how to use him. During one iconic scene, he climbs up a water tower to get a better signal and gives one of the definitive lines of the entire film.

When he finally gets a hold of the authorities, after days of spider-carnage with no outside help, he completely fumbles the bag, his voice cracking like he’s just gone through puberty. “It’s an invasion,” he stutters before hilariously shrieking: “They’re here! They’re here!” It’s not a cool Tom Cruise-style delivery – it sounds like a teenager who’s been caught smoking a joint by his mum. In other words, it is completely relatable and utterly adorable.

Beyond these arachnid horrors, he’s also navigating old flames, land rights, and the dynamics of a town filled with quirky characters. David’s portrayal is genuinely heartfelt, whether it’s the rekindled romance with his old flame, Sheriff Samantha Parker, or his mentor-esque bond with the young Mike. It’s a bonafide emotional spiderweb if you will. But throughout it all, Arquette gives Chris such everyman likability that it completely anchors the film.

If you haven’t already guessed it, Eight Legged Freaks isn’t a movie that takes itself too seriously, and that’s its charm. It’s a nostalgic throwback to the monster movies of yore, updated with early 21st-century CGI – which, in hindsight, gives it even more nostalgic quaintness. Amidst the chaos, Arquette’s performance is a cheeky wink to the audience, reminding us to embrace the silliness and have fun.

In retrospect, Eight Legged Freaks is like a Y2K fever dream. The details are fuzzy, and the more you think about it, the more outlandish it seems. Yet, it’s told with such enthusiasm, soul and genuine affection that you can’t help but smile. And Arquette’s performance is the heart of that story, embodying the essence of the early 2000s cinematic landscape – a time when films could be wild, wacky, and unapologetically fun.