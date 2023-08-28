Get Tough on Toxics: The forgotten infamous benefit concert of 1986









Taking place on August 28th, 1986, the Get Tough on Toxics benefit concert boasted some of the biggest names in music, including the likes of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, and Eagles.

This event held a dual purpose: not only did it cast a spotlight on crucial environmental matters, but it also aimed to garner financial backing for two pivotal initiatives within California. These initiatives comprised Proposition 65, addressing the provision of safe drinking water in the state, and Proposition U, a measure poised to establish stringent parameters for commercial constructions and traffic regulations within Los Angeles.

The truth is, this concert has generally been lost to the archives, only resurfacing when you go digging deep into the archives. But some of the songs included in the star power lineup included an array of hits – like Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’, Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’, and a group performance of the Eagles hit, ‘Hotel California’. Not many people discussed the show at the time, and much of its footage has since been lost, despite providing a pivotal moment in music history that showcased the power of using the industry as a means to achieve environmental change.

As excited as fans were, the Eagles only formed a partial reunion during the show, with Glen Frey not actually being physically present and instead appearing via film. Frey, who had to withdraw from the concert due to an intestinal ailment, initiated the performance from his hospital bed in Aspen, Colorado. He commenced the event by plucking the opening chords of ‘Best of Our Love’ on an acoustic guitar. The scene transitioned from the film clip to the live stage, where the former Eagles companions – Don Henley, Don Felder, and Timothy B. Schmidt – took over, performing the song with notable fervour.

Even though the show was about as star-studded as it gets, the few reports at the time focussed on the show’s momentum, naming its long five-hour run time as too arduous to be enjoyable. According to the LA Times, the crew spent about as much time on stage as the musicians, and half the fans who attended ended up going home before 1am, when the Eagles had only just gotten around to ‘Hotel California’.

Nevertheless, many praised Henley’s performance and overall contribution to the show, with his talent being cited as a major part of Eagles’ enduring success and legacy. That night, his live renditions were even said to have challenged that of the esteemed, more established acts of Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

Mitchell’s folk performance approach imbued with jazz nuances perfectly matched her imaginative rendition of the classic ‘Cool Water’ by Sons of the Pioneers. The program’s second half witnessed Nicks taking the stage, with her music characterised by swirling, fixated motifs. Accompanied by a potent ensemble featuring Mick Fleetwood on percussion, she oscillated between her signature ethereal presence and endearing peculiarity.

Her performance was coupled with the angst-filled atmosphere characteristic of hers and Buckingham’s stage presence, who, as expected, both delivered a considerably enjoyable performance. Henley then performed ‘Dirty Laundry’, contrasting the more nostalgic ‘Sunset Grill’, followed by the hyperactive ‘All She Wants to Do Is Dance’ and the reflective longing of ‘Talking to the Moon’. He also dueted with Nicks on ‘Leather and Lace’ and joined forces with Mike Campbell for ‘The Boys of Summer’.

Even though the show had its faults, it ended up raising about $300,000, an impressive achievement considering that most of the show was ultimately a shambles.