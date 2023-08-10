Chevy Chase: the actor that nearly played Indiana Jones, Forrest Gump, Buzz Lightyear and Santa Claus









Hollywood is a place of ‘what-ifs’, where an actor’s fate can hinge on a single casting decision. It’s a world where iconic characters, ones which define an era or become the linchpin of a franchise, could have been played by someone else entirely. Behind the curtain of stardom, some actors had almost clinched roles that would have possibly altered their careers’ trajectory. Imagine the landscape of popular culture we know today as completely different due to just one casting change.

Imagine, just for a moment, a renowned comedic actor of the 1980s and 1990s, famous for his slapstick style, sharp wit and slightly abrasive off-screen personality. Now, place this actor in the shoes of three of history’s most iconic film characters. The fit seems off, doesn’t it? Nevertheless, this actor, whose comedies were legendary and who almost single-handedly launched the success of Saturday Night Live (SNL), found himself in the running or on the shortlist for roles that eventually went to other Hollywood titans.

Enter Chevy Chase, of National Lampoon and Fletch fame, who was considered for some of cinema’s most definitive characters – including, according to IMDB, the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones. It’s a ludicrous thought to consider Chase as the leading protagonist in what went on to be one of the most successful movie franchises ever made. While Steven Spielberg later found success with Harrison Ford donning the fedora, the image of Chase’s comedic take on Indy seems more like an alternate universe’s reality, or at the very least, a subpar SNL sketch.

But wait, the surprises don’t stop there. The lovable and iconic Forrest Gump, a role that Tom Hanks gracefully embodied and will be remembered for decades to come, was allegedly offered to Chase before the name Hanks was even mentioned in a studio office. Though Hanks’ portrayal is now legendary, transitioning him from a comedy star to a respected dramatic actor, one wonders (and grimaces) at how Chase’s comedic sensibilities would have influenced the role. With Hanks securing an Oscar for Philadelphia just the previous year, would the film’s tonal shift with Chase have moved it closer to a comedy than the poignant drama we remember? Thankfully, we’ll never know.

Additionally, Tim Allen’s defining voice role as the Toy Story astronaut, Buzz Lightyear, was initially pitched to Chase. Allen, considering Chase a significant influence, was more than eager to hop on board after hearing of Chase’s consideration. And while Toy Story became a cornerstone for Allen’s career, having Chase’s comedic flair as Buzz is perhaps the only tantalising ‘what could have been’ on this expansive list of lost Chase roles.

Speaking of Allen, another potential role was just within Chase’s grasp: the lead in The Santa Clause. Due to scheduling conflicts, Chase had to let it go, allowing Allen to swoop in and make it his breakthrough film role. However, Allen’s portrayal in the movie and subsequent sequels clearly has shades reminiscent of Chase’s comedic style. Chase’s influence on Allen is undeniable when considering Allen’s on-screen antics as Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor from Home Improvement.

So there you have it: the realm of endless possibilities that is Hollywood. Only in tinsel town can you have a man once considered to be Indiana Jones, Forrest Gump, Buzz Lightyear and Santa Claus, as well as nearly perform with Steely Dan as their drummer – and ultimately get to play absolutely none of them.