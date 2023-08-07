‘They Cloned Tyrone’: Barry Jenkins on why the movie is “so damn good”









This year in film has been dominated by two blockbusting titans. Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have taken cinemas, socials, and the world by storm with Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. Between pink-fuelled marketing campaigns and ‘Barbenheimer’ jokes, there has been little room left in the cultural conversation for smaller films to gain traction.

With this in mind, Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins recently took to Twitter to shine a light on one of the victims of the Barbie v. Oppenheimer war, They Cloned Tyrone, which he called “so damn good”. They Cloned Tyrone is the directorial feature debut of Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. It’s a sleek ode to the blaxploitation films of the 1970s, following the trio as they investigate a cloning conspiracy.

Jenkins went on to compare the picture to a number of other films, describing it as “a modern day Spook Who Sat By The Door with shades of Edge of Tomorrow and Players Club in the visual style of Peak”.

He also lamented, “And it’s just sitting there… on Netflix… getting a fraction of the flowers it deserves”.

Unfortunately, the sci-fi has been overshadowed by its $100million budget peers. Lacking the financial support of Mattel, the adapted source material that guarantees an audience, or the prestige that comes with the Nolan name, They Cloned Tyrone flew under the radar when its release date clashed with Barbie and Oppenheimer on Friday, July 21st. The film’s release has also been limited to Netflix, denying it any theatrical success.

With all of these elements working against the deserved success of They Cloned Tyrone, it’s heartening to see Jenkins, an instrumental figure in modern black indie cinema, uplifting the film on his own platform. This is particularly potent as Jenkins has previously taken on the role of the underdog in a cinematic title race himself.

The filmmaker produced his magnum opus, the 2016 coming-of-age Moonlight, on a budget of just $1.5million. Going up against the likes of Denis Villeneuve’s $47m budget sci-fi Arrival, and Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-fronted La La Land, Moonlight triumphed and became the cheapest ‘Best Picture’ winner of all time.

Now, Jenkins has vocalised his support for another underdog in They Cloned Tyrone. Amidst the all-encompassing and relentless hype for Gerwig and Nolan, it’s reassuring to see Jenkins spotlighting the innovation of Taylor’s debut. While the ‘Barbenheimer’ buzz has caused a pop cultural storm like no other, it’s important that film fans also show their support for smaller films with equally important stories to tell, particularly when they’re so accessible.