The song Joni Mitchell described as “amazing” and “beautiful”









As a child, music can have a transformative effect on people. At that time, everything is new and affects one’s senses in indescribable ways which have never happened before. While Joni Mitchell became a musical sensation and has been responsible for many people’s first important sonic experience, she was also once that very same listener.

Since childhood, Édith Piaf has been a hero of Mitchell’s and the moment she discovered the legendary French artist has remained a core memory throughout her life. Due to the cultural complexities of Canada, particularly the Toronto region, millions of the country’s population are of French heritage and naturally fluent in their mother tongue.

Therefore, Mitchell’s friendship group included French-speaking children, and as a result, she was introduced to a new culture, which included the work of Piaf. The family of her friend, Helen Le Franeer, was responsible for the indoctrination, and Mitchell has forever been grateful to them for bringing the performer into her life.

After electing to put ‘Les Trois Cloches’ on the 2005 compilation Artist’s Choice – Music That Matters to Her, Mitchell explained how she found the precious song: “When I was seven or eight years old, I went to Helen La Franeer’s birthday party. Helen lived on our street but out past where the pavement ended and the gravel began. They were very poor, and there seemed to be no father around.”

She continued: “Helen’s mother made a table for the party out of an old door resting on two saw horses and she covered it with pink crêpe paper. I got seated where the doorknob used to be – I know because my elbow found the hole and ripped the paper. Out in the kitchen the radio was set to the French station – people chattering away in French. Then I heard an extraordinary sound.”

Mitchell concluded: “A men’s choir began to sing, and up from the bottom of it bubbled a voice like I had never heard before – a woman’s voice. Captivated by the sound of it, I was drawn up from the table and out to the kitchen to listen closer. When the song ended I asked Helen’s mother, ‘Who was that?’ She was tiny and sickly looking. She fidgeted with the bottom of her cardigan and she said, so shyly, ‘That was the Little Sparrow.'”

The Canadian singer-songwriter retold the anecdote during an interview with Elton John for Apple Music in 2022. During the conversation, she delved into more detail about the profound feeling ‘Les Trois Cloches’ gave her. Mitchell told the legendary musician how she’d “never heard anything so amazing” before in her young life and said it “amazed me as an eight-year-old”. She also described the creation as “so beautiful”.

Decades later, Mitchell paid tribute to the French cultural icon by writing ‘Edith and The Kingpin‘, appearing on her 1975 album Hissing of Summer Lawns.

