A collection of Hayley Williams’ favourite movies









Paramore’s Hayley Williams seems to be everywhere at the moment. With an angelic voice that effortlessly soars through notes and an electric stage presence that commands attention, it’s no wonder she’s becoming an increasingly sought-after collaborator in the industry. After all, who wouldn’t want to share the spotlight with such a talented and dynamic performer?

Williams is not only an esteemed artist in her own right but also someone who genuinely values and supports her fellow musicians. Recently, the news of her joining Taylor Swift onstage for The Eras Tour next year has stirred excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Williams has openly expressed her admiration and love for Swift, considering her as one of her first industry friends and an unwavering source of support throughout her career.

Beyond music, Williams is also a big movie fan. In 2020, she named American Psycho as her comfort film of the year. This isn’t the only time she’s proved herself as a big fan of the Mary Harron classic. When on tour, she has famously talked about how she’s not really one for bringing a whole lot of attire with her. Among the few items she does take with her, she never fails to include a hat with “American Psycho; I Am Simply Not There” written across it. This was a gift from her partner and bandmate Taylor York, and she wears it basically every day.

Wayne’s World is also one of Williams’ top rated, so much so that she actually got a tattoo of the ‘Mirthmobile’ car from the film along with her sister, Erica, on her 18th birthday. “I mostly have only weird tattoos,” Williams said. “They’re all inside jokes and I’m always getting something that’s personal to me. If I had to pick [a favourite], I would say it’s the Wayne’s World tattoo coming out of a rose.” Party on, Hayley.

Williams’ love for horror movies is no secret – there’s one Stephen King classic in particular that captured her heart from a young age. “My grandad let me watch Pet Sematary pretty young, I was like eight years old,” she said. “We would watch the films and then run around [their] apartment searching for ghosts. It was, like, our Saturday night every Saturday.” She’s also been known to sport Pet Sematary shirts on stage since as early as 2013.

Venturing back into the realm of comedy, Williams has slated Steve Rash’s 1990s comedy classic Son In Law as one of the films that came to define her. While Son In Law may not have received widespread critical acclaim, it has found a special place in the hearts of cinephiles, evolving into a beloved cult classic over the years. As someone who seeks solace in comfort movies, it’s no surprise that this movie holds a spot on her list of favourites.

Another classic that sits on Williams’ list is none other than Tony Scott’s True Romance. The musician is clearly a fan of gritty, witty, cult classics, so it makes sense as to why this one makes the cut – and she’s not the only one who draws inspiration from the film. It was also Judd Apatow’s inspiration for making the movie Pineapple Express, along with Charlie XCX’s inspiration for her debut album of the same name and the meaning behind The 1975’s song ‘Robbers’.

It wouldn’t be right to end this collection without mentioning one of her favourite 2008 movies: Twilight, of course. As well as having her band feature on the film’s soundtrack, Williams is also a big fan of the story. “I just connected with [it] so much,” she said. “I was calling anyone and everyone I could to figure out how we could be a part of it.”

And become a part of it she did: Paramore’s ‘Decode’ has earned its reputation as one of the defining songs of the entire franchise and one which captures the essence of the protagonists’ complicated relationship with one another.

Hayley Williams’ favourite movies:

American Psycho (Mary Harron, 2000)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson, 2022)

Hereditary (Ari Aster, 2018)

Midsommar (Ari Aster, 2019)

Pet Sematary (Mary Lambert, 1989)

Son In Law (Steve Rash, 1993)

True Romance (Tony Scott, 1993)

Twilight (Catherine Hardwicke, Bill Condon, Chris Weitz, and David Slade, 2008)

Wayne’s World (Penelope Spheeris, 1992)