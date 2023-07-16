Margot Robbie’s unusual favourite childhood movie









The past decade has been extremely kind to Margot Robbie, who landed one of her first major film roles in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. Through relentless hard work, Robbie has quickly climbed the ranks to become a Hollywood favourite, ditching a long-time role in Neighbours to work with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Following her praised role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad before reprising the role in 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, she starred in movies such as I, Tonya, Peter Rabbit, Mary Queen of Scots, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Promising Young Woman to further establish her credentials.

Robbie’s eclectic list of credits reflects her love for cinema, refusing to confine herself to the same genres or character archetypes. She even starred in Damien Chazelle’s 2022 epic Babylon, which depicts the transition from the silent era into talkies, chronicling one of the most pivotal moments in film history.

However, Robbie’s rise to fame was so sudden that she almost backed out of acting, worrying about the newfound pressures of being in the limelight. She told Vanity Fair, “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

From there, Robbie persevered, eventually landing one of the most iconic roles of her career – Barbie. The Greta Gerwig movie is 2023’s most anticipated release, with Robbie acting as both the titular character and the film’s producer.

Robbie has undoubtedly worked incredibly hard to earn her status as one of Hollywood’s most coveted actors. With no industry connections, Robbie spent her childhood acting out scenes from her favourite movies, unaware she would become one of the biggest stars of her generation. She consumed a vast array of movies as a child, with one standing out as a particular favourite.

Talking to MTV News, she revealed: “The first movie I remember being my favourite movie that I watched, like 50 times over, was Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and I was, like, five, and It was kind of inappropriate of a movie for a five-year-old to watch every day.”

She similarly recalled her love for the movie while speaking to BAFTA, saying, “Upon reflection, it was just filled with innuendo, and it was probably quite inappropriate for a five-year-old to be quoting.”

The 1993 movie, starring Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis and Dave Chappelle, was directed by Mel Brooks, acting as a parody of the classic Robin Hood story. The movie was a huge commercial success, grossing $72million against a $20m budget, becoming a core cinematic memory for many ’90s kids.