Jennnifer Lawrence names her favourite comedy movies of all time









With a sharp wit and serious dramatic chops, Jennifer Lawrence has grown to become one of the most beloved actors in all of contemporary cinema, shining as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, among other notable roles. Collaborating with the likes of David O. Russell, Matthew Vaughn, Darren Aronofsky, Adam McKay and Jodie Foster, Lawrence is an eclectic star capable of filling various challenging roles.

This was illustrated way back in 2010 when Lawrence earned herself an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Leading Actress’ with the tremendous indie drama Winter’s Bone, in which she led a cast that included Garret Dillahunt and John Hawkes. This performance would later inform her roles in The Hunger Games movies and Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, with the latter earning the actor an Oscar in 2013.

Playing the role of Tiffany with a sprinkling of comedic prowess, Lawrence would take this skill and develop a professional funny bone, reflecting her frenetic real-world persona with such movies as Joy, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and the raunchy comedy flick No Hard Feelings. The R-rated nature of No Hard Feelings led Lawrence to be interviewed by Letterboxd, where she was asked for her own favourites from the genre.

Naming a number of classic movies, Lawrence’s most notable picks come in the form of 2004’s Anchorman and 2008’s Step Brothers, two beloved comedies helmed by American filmmaker Adam McKay. Having collaborated with McKay back in 2021, it’s clear that the actor holds a considerable amount of respect for him and his effortlessly consumable comedies that feature some of Hollywood’s most hilarious stars and consistently playful storylines.

Elsewhere, Lawrence takes fans back to the raunchy classics of the late 1970s, bringing up John Landis’ revered Animal House from 1978. Starring the likes of John Belushi, Kevin Bacon, Tom Hulce, Karen Allen and Donald Sutherland, the film was a classic high-school comedy flick that told the story of the cheeky Delta Tau Chi Fraternity who are desperately trying to avoid getting kicked out of college.

Other 21st-century treats are included too, with Lawrence opting for Greg Mottola’s hilarious 2007 flick Superbad, starring Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen and Michael Cera, as well as the 2002 romance The Sweetest Thing, with Cameron Diaz.

The final film that Lawrence mentions comes from a particular idol of hers. 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective starred the American actor and comedian Jim Carrey in his absolute prime, showing off hilarious impressions and an excellent physical performance in the beloved favourite.

Jennifer Lawrence’s favourite comedy movies

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Tom Shadyac, 1994)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Adam McKay, 2004)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (John Landis, 1978)

Step Brothers (Adam McKay, 2008)

Superbad (Greg Mottola, 2007)

The Sweetest Thing (Roger Kumble, 2002)