The song that Tom Petty “stole” from Stevie Nicks









The road to making the Tom Petty album Southern Accents sounds like it should have been a living Hell. As Petty tried to make his most ambitious album yet, his reliance on drugs led to him rejecting great songs like ‘Boys of Summer’, leading to a fit of frustration where he ended up crushing his hand to powder. While Petty would eventually make his way out of the drug-induced haze, he ended up getting one of his best hits secondhand.

During the recording process, the plan was for Petty to produce the album himself with the help of longtime guitarist Mike Campbell. While the album was intended to be a double record concept centred around the American South, Petty’s insistence on getting back Jimmy Iovine led them to pair the whole thing down to a single disc.

Granted, Iovine wasn’t ready to act, having already been working on different sessions for Stevie Nicks. Ever since he and Petty had worked with Nicks on putting together her first solo smash ‘Stop Draggin My Heart Around’, Iovine had struck up a relationship with her and was in need of some creative advice when first coming onto the Petty project.

As Petty recalls in Runnin Down a Dream, Iovine was looking for songwriters, remembering, “He said, ‘Is there anybody new in the scene right now?’ and I said, ‘Well, I think this guy, Dave Stewart, is a really good songwriter. At the time, he was breaking onto the scene with the Eurythmics”.

Although Stewart was willing to develop a track for Nicks, she had already come up with the title for a new song called ‘Don’t Come Around Here No More’. Since Nicks wasn’t writing the lyrics to Iovine’s liking, he remembers the whole thing being passed to Petty really quickly, remembering, “Stevie said, ‘I want Tom to write the lyrics’. Tom writes the lyrics and then steals the song”.

Regardless of who ended up writing the lyrics, the version works wonders for Petty’s voice, bringing together his hardened heartland rock voice with the sounds of the ‘80s, from drum machines to the artificial sounds of sitars. It’s easy to see how this could have worked equally well for Nicks, with the Alice in Wonderland-style video Petty eventually made matching her mystical persona.

Granted, Stewart said that it took a while for the rest of the band to warm up to the idea of doing this single with the rest of the album’s concept, remarking, “I’m sure they were wondering ‘what the hell I was doing? I mean, the album’s called Southern Accents and all of a sudden it sounds like we’re in India’”.

Even with a hefty load of overdubs, the song anchored the album with a hit single, setting the stage for some of the more adventurous studio experiments that would come later on in Petty’s career like Wildflowers and Into the Great Wide Open. Despite coming into the studio with loads of chaos flying around, Petty was still willing to stand by the album years later, saying, “Southern Accents wasn’t the record that I set out to make, but I was more proud of the album it became”.