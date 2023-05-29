Tim Heidecker names his favourite movie of all time 









Jack of all trades Tim Heidecker has gained widespread recognition for his comedy, acting, and music over the last two decades. Working alongside his partner in comedy Eric Wareheim, he found success in television. Dabbling in animation and collaborating with the likes of Jeff Goldblum and John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker has become one of the most important names in comedy today.

Heidecker’s creative output has also forayed into music, best exemplified when he released his sixth studio album last year, which featured Kurt Vile. Though he has released numerous parodies and spoofs, his music often takes a more serious approach than his visual media. Heidecker’s singer-songwriter style discography has involved concept albums and collaborations with Weyes Blood and The Lemon Twigs.

But he perhaps gained his most widespread recognition for roles in blockbusters like Bridesmaids and the Ant-Man sequel while also featuring in independent films with like-minded comedians, including the heartfelt Brigsby Bear in 2017, produced by The Lonely Island.

During a past interview with MTV, alongside his partner in comedy Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker revealed his own favourite film – the iconic 1984 music rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. He recalls: “I could watch it a million times. I don’t think I ever get tired of that movie. It’s so perfect. Every scene is exactly in the place it should be.”

Spinal Tap parodied every era of rock music and is often referred to as the original mockumentary. Its influence can be felt in a number of parody films that followed – from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping to What We Do In The Shadows. Iconic lines like “up to eleven” have remained present in pop culture three decades later – the BBC iPlayer sound bar even goes up to eleven as a nod to the classic film.

Heidecker continues to enthuse the film’s comedic style: “A lot of asshole qualities come from being stupid. Like that scene when David St. Hubbins is so medicated after Nigel leaves the band. They’re trying to get some answer out of thim about how he feels about that and he’s treating it like he’s just another guy that’s played in the band. It’s so sad!”

Wareheim also names his favourite film, Happiness, stating: “I just rewatched that again. That was very inspirational for our work, for me, just seeing how awkward… family problems… it was just one of those movies that hit you on all levels. Really, really funny, but really fucked up. Todd Solondz is one of my favourite directors.”