Otis Redding’s son Otis Redding III dead at 59









Otis Redding III, son of the legendary soul singer of the same name, has died at 59. His family confirmed yesterday that he had passed away after a battle with cancer.

In a statement posted on The Otis Redding Foundation Facebook page, Redding’s sister Karla Redding-Andrews expressed her grief, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss”.

After his father’s death, Redding III followed in his father’s footsteps by turning to music. In the early ’80s, he formed a group with his brother Dexter and toured as The Reddings, playing a blend of soul and funk. Outside of his main outfit, Redding also turned in time playing with soul singer Eddie Floyd, where he played guitar in his backing band.

Redding also paid respects to his late father on occasion, performing at a tribute concert at Carnegie Hall in 2018. Redding’s father had been known for pioneering the sound of Stax soul on hits like ‘Respect’ and ‘(Sittin’ on) The Dock of The Bay‘.

Redding-Andrews has also posted a link on her post for fans to donate to The Otis Redding Foundation, a charity that organised summer camps to teach children how to play music.