Regina Hall’s five favourite movies of all time









Born in Washington, D.C, in 1970, Regina Hall is one of the most versatile actors of her generation. She began acting in her late 20s, appearing in her first commercials shortly after graduating with a master’s degree in journalism. Her first major film role was in 1999’s The Best Man, but it wasn’t until she was cast in Scary Movie that things really took off. Since then, she’s appeared in everything from raucous comedies like Girls Trip to satirical mockumentaries like 2022’s Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Here, Hall names her five favourite movies of all time.

Kicking off her list for A.Frame, Hall chose the 1940 classic His Girl Friday, directed by Howard Hawks from a script by Charles Lederer. “A director who I love introduced me to a film – it’s an old movie – and I loved it,” Hall said. “It’s a classic. The comedy in that, it is so precise in the direction. It just moves. And there’s something about the seamlessness of that film and that filmmaking that I loved.”

A romance that just so happens to be hilariously funny? That sounds a lot like Hall’s second choice: Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron’s era-defining rom-com When Harry Met Sally. “I don’t think people realise the genius of Meg Ryan,” Hall began. “When you watch her in When Harry Met Sally or Sleepless in Seattle, she’s so seamless. And I love Billy Crystal. I love watching them when they like each other, but they can’t admit that they like each other. And then, they’re trying to set each other up, and they don’t know that they are in love with the other. And she’s got the pie line.”

If this all this sounds a little gooey, wait until you hear Hall’s next choice: Brian De Palma’s blisteringly violent Scarface. “It’s not necessarily because of anything except I can’t not watch it,” Hall confessed. “I was debating between Scarface or Dog Day Afternoon – because I really love Dog Day Afternoon – but I just can’t not watch Scarface.“

Hall’s next choice stars an actor who got his first paid acting role in a Brian De Palma film, Robert De Niro. “Goodfellas is one of my favourite movies,” she revealed. “Talking about a cast: A young Ray Liotta, De Niro – who I love – and Lorraine Bracco as Karen! Karen was out of her mind. I loved Karen. Joe Pesci. So good. Like, offensively, profoundly good. I don’t know what to say. And I love the comedy and the brutality. I love the juxtaposition. And I’m going to give a shoutout to Scorsese’s mama [Catherine Scorsese]. I loved her, when she was like, ‘Come in and sit down. I’m up already. Let me cook.’ There’s a man in the car who’s literally dying, and he’s like, ‘Mom, can I borrow the knife?’ I love it. It’s such a great movie to me.”

Wrapping up Hall’s list is Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, which stars Mark Wahlberg as an aspiring young pornstar. “That rise and fall is heartbreaking,” she said of the 1997 feature. “It’s like watching the ticking of a bomb. And it’s funny. Shoutout to Don Cheadle, Bill Macy, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, all those characters who, even though they’re in the adult film industry, they create this kind of family. And gosh, you just see a boy who wants to mean something.”

Check out Hall’s full selection below.

Regina Hall’s five favourite movies:

His Girl Friday (Howard Hawks, 1940)

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

Boogie Nights (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997)

When Harry Met Sally… (Rob Reiner, 1989)

Scarface (Brian De Palma, 1983)