Morgan Freeman names his favourite actors of all time









Best known for having the smoothest voice in modern cinema, Morgan Freeman is one of the most iconic American actors of the past half-century. Thriving in the industry for several decades, Freeman has had the opportunity to collaborate with the likes of David Fincher, Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, Lawrence Kasdan, Christopher Nolan, Rob Reiner and Luc Besson, to name just a few.

Raised in Mississippi, Freeman began acting in school plays from a young age and went on to study theatre arts in Los Angeles, where he would appear in a number of stage productions. True success wouldn’t come until he made the jump to television, however, appearing in the children’s show The Electric Company before finding great success on stage, winning an Obie Award for his role in the Shakespeare production of Coriolanus.

Ever since his success on stage, Freeman has gone on to become an international cinema icon, being nominated for five Academy Awards over the course of his career. Despite delivering strong performances in such movies as 1987’s Street Smart, 1990’s Driving Miss Daisy, and 1995’s The Shawshank Redemption, it was the 2005 Clint Eastwood movie Million Dollar Baby that won the actor his elusive Oscar.

A lover of classic cinema, Freeman took the time to sit down with Rotten Tomatoes back in 2011, revealing his five favourite movies in the process. On the list were such greats as Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s seminal King Kong, Fred Zinnemann’s High Noon, Clint Eastwood’s western The Outlaw Josey Wales and the somewhat surprising pick of Bax Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!.

“What’s my fifth favourite movie? Now there have been quite a number of them,” the actor stated before taking some time to think of his final choice, “Oh, I know! Moby Dick”. The 1956 adaptation of the book of the same name by Herman Melville tells the story of a sailor on an incessant rampage to hunt down a white whale, with Freeman recalling: “Now that was filmmaking. John Huston. Call me… Ishmael. I read the book, and there are very few books that I have read and seen the movie and liked the movie”.

Freeman holds the film close to his heart for the simple fact that it stars one of his favourite actors too, picking out Gregory Peck as a big influence. “Gregory Peck was one of my favourite actors,” he tells the publication before creating a shortlist of his all-time favourites: “Gregory Peck and Gary Cooper and Humphrey Bogart, those guys”.

Peck was best known for his role in the three-time Oscar-winning movie To Kill a Mockingbird from 1962, with the actor walking away with an Academy Award of his own for his performance. Meanwhile, Bogart was another icon of classic Hollywood, thriving in such movies as Michael Curtiz’s Casablanca and 1951’s The African Queen, whilst Cooper starred in the aforementioned western classic, High Noon.

Morgan Freeman’s favourite actors:

Humphrey Bogart

Gary Cooper

Gregory Peck