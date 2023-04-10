Why did Oasis fire original drummer Tony McCarroll?









The beginnings of Oasis made them all look like a British street gang. From the way that Liam Gallagher carried himself onstage to the wild comments he and his brother Noel would say in interviews, they were hedging their bets as one of the biggest rock bands in the world from the moment they started. That meant having no loose ends in their group, and the band wouldn’t go the distance if they still had Tony McCarroll.

Before Noel joined the band, McCarroll had been a part of the proto-Oasis group The Rain and was originally known to be pretty competent behind the drumkit. Although Noel initially hesitated to join his brother’s band, everything changed once songs like ‘Live Forever’ were written. The group had a certain magic, but McCarroll started to find himself out of step with the rest of them.

During the production of Definitely Maybe, many tracks started derailing because of how sloppy McCarroll’s drumming was. In a documentary on the album released years later, Noel talked about just how frustrated he became trying to show McCaroll the drumbeat for the song ‘Bring It On Down’, recalling: “I had been telling for fucking ages ‘It goes like this’. We had a session drummer come in with Tony there, and it must have been awful for him, but whatever. And then the session drummer couldn’t get it right”.

While most of the band was likely to go along with ‘The Chief’, McCarroll was determined to show Noel he could play it, knocking the song out in one go after getting worked up about it. The rest of the sessions weren’t much better, though, including a moment on the final record where the band almost went out of time with each other during the beginning of ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’. Once the tapes got into the hands of producer Owen Morris, he covered up the blatant error with the song’s signature hiss sounds.

As the band went on the road, McCarroll’s punk-leaning side of playing wasn’t working out, causing most of his bandmates to gang up on him. In the Supersonic documentary, soundman Mark Coyle mentioned how tough it must have been for McCarroll, saying, “You’d have to feel for the boy. I’ll put my hand up with the rest of the band and say I gave him a terrible time as well”.

Before the tour had even finished, Noel already knew that McCarroll had to go, thinking he could never pull off the drum performances needed for future songs like ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’. The final straw came towards the end of the tour when McCarroll told Noel off, remembering, “He said something, and I was just like ‘Fuck you, mate’. I told in so many words what I thought of him. I kinda regret that a touch”.

While he stuck around for the recording of their latest single ‘Some Might Say’, McCarroll’s dismissal was insanely fast, performing the single on Top of the Pops and replacement Alan White playing their next performance on the show a few days later. Looking back on the dismissal and altercation, Noel appears to stand by what McCarroll said, recalling, “We may have had words. It’s quite likely. Whatever he says is probably true, I wouldn’t deny it at all”. Despite having an unceremonious firing from the group, playing on one of the greatest debut albums in British rock history couldn’t hurt.