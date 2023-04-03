Listen to the isolated guitar for Steely Dan song ‘Peg’









When you love music, all roads lead to Steely Dan. Famed for their studio-centric approach, Walter Becker and Donald Fagan are responsible for some of the most sonically complex pieces in the rock canon. Here, we’ll be peeling back the layers of ‘Peg’ from their 1977 album Aja.

‘Peg’ tells the story of an aspiring actress breaking into the film industry. “Your name in lights above it / This is your big debut,” Fagen sings. “It’s like a dream come true / So won’t you smile for the camera

I know they’re gonna love it, Peg”. It quickly transpires that the scene is being narrated from the perspective of Peg’s ex-boyfriend, who appears to have been dumped shortly after her big break.

“Imagine that ‘Peg’ takes place at a seedy photo shoot in LA in the 1950s,” Fagen told the Wall Street Journal. “All of the lyrics are from the perspective of the jilted boyfriend, who was still hanging around. The scene is seedy because show business is seedy. Even what most people think are the heights of show business still has the seediness of a vaudeville dressing room.”

‘Peg’ began life as a blues riff Fagen had come up with on the piano. In the studio, it was gradually transformed into a sun-dappled slice of radio-friendly rock, though it took a lot of work to get it to that point. The song’s famous guitar solo was attempted by no fewer than seven session guitarists, including Robben and Dan’s longtime collaborator Larry Carlton. In the end, it was Jay Graydon who delivered the best take. It took him six hours to get it, but it was ultimately worth it.

Discussing his process during a conversation with Songfacts, Graydon said: “I humbly state that I play what’s needed. It’s not just about the Jay Graydon show at all times – I’m playing for what the song needs. So if it’s a song that needs a little single note muted part, or chords as far as a rhythm part, or a sustained line, I’ve gotta play for what the song is asking for. A simple music guitar part, like in “Mornin’,” versus a solo like in “Peg” are totally different things. When it’s time to solo, it’s the Jay Graydon Show, but still fittin’ with the song. But be creative now, and play over the chord changes and try to come up with something interesting.”

Check out the isolated guitar for ‘Peg’ below if you haven’t already.