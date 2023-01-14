'2069 - A Sex Odyssey': A comedy porno inspired by Stanley Kubrick









In the history of cinema, few films have been as influential as Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 magnum opus 2001: A Space Odyssey. Widely regarded as the greatest cinematic achievement of the sci-fi genre, 2001 is the blinding apotheosis of experimental filmmaking.

Throughout his career, Kubrick ventured into various genres – ranging from film noir (The Killing) to horror (The Shining). While he always managed to excel, his innovative approach to sci-fi revolutionised the genre. Ranging from filmmakers like Christopher Nolan to Alfonso Cuarón, 2001 has inspired multiple generations of aspiring directors.

A formidable attempt to document the trajectory of human evolution, 2001 is a challenging visual experience that invites audiences to interpret the apocalyptic undoing of human civilisation. During a conversation with Joseph Gelmis, Kubrick spoke about the non-narrative nature of the film, which helps curate a subjective experience.

Kubrick said (via Scraps from the Loft): “I think that 2001, like music, succeeds in short-circuiting the rigid surface cultural blocks that shackle our consciousness to narrowly limited areas of experience and is able to cut directly through to areas of emotional comprehension. In two hours and forty minutes of film, there are only forty minutes of dialogue.”

While talking about the audience’s thought process, the acclaimed filmmaker added: “I think in a film like 2001, where each viewer brings his own emotions and perceptions to bear on the subject matter, a certain degree of ambiguity is valuable, because it allows the audience to ‘fill in’ the visual experience themselves.”

Over the years, many people have interpreted 2001 in a number of ways. Some critics have pointed out that it is an optimistic vision of humanity’s future and human evolution. On the other hand, many scholars (including myself) can only see 2001 as an ominous premonition about a bleak future where human progress collapses in on itself. However, nobody ever interpreted it like filmmaker Georg Tressler who made the 1974 comedy porno 2069: A Sex Odyssey. A true manifestation of the trashy porno subgenre, 2069 is a homage to Kubrick’s masterpiece, but the name is where the tribute ends. Everything after the opening credits is just pure filth.

If you go into 2069 expecting any of Kubrick’s intellectual curiosities about humanity’s relationship with the universe, check your expectations at the door. This film is about five women from Venus who travel to Earth to save their civilisation from disaster, having run out of semen, which they need to escape extinction.

It’s a hilarious German porno which does cursorily broach the subject of interplanetary colonisation, and that’s being kind to Tressler. 2069 has everything that 2001 does not: absurd humour, accidental sex appeal and a milking machine called ‘The Suckomatic’, which is designed to collect semen from hesitant male specimens. Yes, that’s right. Kubrick might have made some of the greatest films of all time, but he certainly didn’t come up with ‘The Suckomatic’. Tressler 1 – Kubrick 0.

