Σtella shares new single ‘Girl Supreme’









Greek indie-pop musician Σtella has shared her brand new standalone single ‘Girl Supreme’. Her last release was last year’s Up and Away LP.

The singer, whose stage name is pronounced Stella, recorded the track at Havabanana Studio in the Greek capital. She self-produced the upbeat anthem, however, Edmund Irwin-Singer from Glass Animals added another layer of stardust with his mixing and additional production work.

Of the new release, she shared: “Learning how to use ‘on’ and ‘in’ and ‘at’ got me chasing after ‘Girl Supreme.'”

Σtella added: “And prepositions got me thinking about propositions – when a casual encounter becomes a fateful affair.”

‘Girl Supreme’ has been released through the legendary label Sub Pop, previously home to acts including Nirvana, Sonic Youth, and Soundgarden. Fleet Foxes and Beach House are among the current acts signed to the Seattle-based record company.

In addition to releasing ‘Girl Supreme’, Σtella has also announced a rare live headline date in the United Kingdom. A day ahead of her performance at Green Man Festival in the Brecon Beacons on August 19th, she will play The Moth Club in London.

Listen to ‘Girl Supreme’ below.